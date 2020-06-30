picture of Capital Building with title "Welcome to the Department of Business Oversight"
Securing a fair and healthy financial services marketplace for businesses and consumers in the state of California.

Consumer Information

Monthly Summary of Pending Applications – June 2020

Bank Application
New Banks – Filed: 1, Approved: 1
Conversion to State Chartered Bank – Filed: 1
Merger – Effected: 2
Acquisition Of Control – Filed: 3, Approved: 2

July 2020 Monthly Bulletin

Volume 7, Number 12 – July 2020

DBO to Monitor Compliance with Face Covering Guidance

Bret Ladine Appointed DBO General Counsel

No Assessment Rate Increases in 2020-21 for Financial Institutions …

Department of Business Oversight publishes annual reports for the Pilot Program for Increased Access to Responsible Small Dollar Loans and for Nonprofit Organizations that Facilitate Zero-Interest Consumer Loans

June 30, 2020

Read more and get links to these reports…

